Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 626,760 Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 626,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZWRKU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,490,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth $996,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,181,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth $677,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZWRKU opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

