Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 655,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLTSU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $176,000.

BLTSU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

