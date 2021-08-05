Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 113.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,314,000 after acquiring an additional 274,830 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG opened at $136.95 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.42.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

