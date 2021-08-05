Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Veoneer worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Veoneer by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Veoneer by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

VNE stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

