Millennium Management LLC Sells 15,055 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MX opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $960.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

