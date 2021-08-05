Mina (MINA) Trading Up 84.8% This Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Mina has a market capitalization of $469.46 million and $57.28 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 84.8% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00006072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00100752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00139151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,029.48 or 1.00185829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.24 or 0.00825913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 188,787,646 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.