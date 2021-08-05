Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 40.43, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

NXE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

