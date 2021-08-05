Minter Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.30 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and $16,241.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00036817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00102358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00147425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,885.80 or 1.00213918 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,536,068,456 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,858,889 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

