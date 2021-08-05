Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.55

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.55 and last traded at C$24.02, with a volume of 14221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MI.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.59. The company has a market cap of C$868.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.19.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

