Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MSON has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Misonix from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Misonix from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Misonix from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MSON opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $446.84 million, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.42. Misonix has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Misonix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Misonix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Misonix by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Misonix by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Misonix by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

