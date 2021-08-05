Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $2.83. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 10,100 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles and its component parts in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers passenger vehicles and cars; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

