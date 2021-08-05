ModiHost (AIM) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, ModiHost has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. ModiHost has a market cap of $144,399.95 and approximately $26,244.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.17 or 0.00913793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00096673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043594 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

