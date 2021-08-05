Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $845.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

