ModivCare (MODV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ModivCare stock opened at $178.51 on Thursday. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

MODV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

