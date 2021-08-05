Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 82.79%.

MRCC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,960. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $232.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCC. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.