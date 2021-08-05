Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock.

LON MGNS opened at GBX 2,284.28 ($29.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24. Morgan Sindall Group has a one year low of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,482.43 ($32.43). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,239.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

