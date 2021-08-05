Morgan Stanley Acquires 25,413 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $34,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

