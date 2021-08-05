Morgan Stanley Boosts U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target to $11.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.43 and a beta of 3.26. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $944,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

