Morgan Stanley Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $148.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of OSK opened at $114.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.43. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,857,000 after buying an additional 60,111 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,477,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

