Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $36,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,610,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,358,000 after acquiring an additional 860,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

