Morgan Stanley Has $36.59 Million Stock Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.14% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $36,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.