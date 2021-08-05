Morgan Stanley Increases FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $285.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

NYSE:FLT traded up $12.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.14. 3,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $191,887,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

