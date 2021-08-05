Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 888,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $34,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

