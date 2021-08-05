Morgan Stanley Raises Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $41.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.
Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $39.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
