Morgan Stanley Raises Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $41.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $39.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

