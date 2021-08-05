Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $35,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $115,967,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,647,000 after acquiring an additional 153,812 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,935. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $167.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.25. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.