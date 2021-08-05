Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RH were worth $35,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

RH opened at $676.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 52 week low of $292.00 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $668.74.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

