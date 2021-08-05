Morgan Stanley Trims Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price to $207.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.65. 7,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,480. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.37. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,689 shares of company stock worth $7,059,165 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

