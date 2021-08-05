Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.0501 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $21.35 million and $2.12 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00060303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.44 or 0.00900759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00095222 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

