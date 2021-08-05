MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €96.33 ($113.33).

MOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR stock traded down €0.96 ($1.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €44.96 ($52.89). The company had a trading volume of 324,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.24. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €43.88 ($51.62) and a 52-week high of €122.85 ($144.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.22.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.