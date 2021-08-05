MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

NYSE:MSA opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.44. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $118.42 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.90.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

