MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.18

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$68.18 and last traded at C$67.61, with a volume of 154017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

Several research firms have commented on MTY. National Bankshares upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.3850211 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

