Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

MBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.56.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 640,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 50.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 856,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,275,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

