Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,460,773.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,411. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

