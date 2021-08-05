Nash Price Hits $1.11 (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Nash coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002733 BTC on popular exchanges. Nash has a total market cap of $32.41 million and $148,196.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nash has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00100722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00139844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,929.21 or 1.00670401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00831884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.