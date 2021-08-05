National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.20

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$96.20 and last traded at C$95.74, with a volume of 607867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$98.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.54. The stock has a market cap of C$32.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

