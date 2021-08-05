National Bankshares Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$152.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$152.00.
TSE:X traded up C$5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$141.95. 130,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,628. The stock has a market cap of C$7.99 billion and a PE ratio of 26.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69.
In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
