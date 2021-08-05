National Bankshares Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$152.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$152.00.

TSE:X traded up C$5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$141.95. 130,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,628. The stock has a market cap of C$7.99 billion and a PE ratio of 26.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.9899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

