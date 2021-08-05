National Grid plc (LON:NG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.27 ($13.66).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other National Grid news, insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total transaction of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49). Insiders have acquired a total of 49 shares of company stock valued at $45,459 in the last quarter.

Shares of National Grid stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 927.90 ($12.12). The company had a trading volume of 4,135,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 967.60 ($12.64). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 928.79. The stock has a market cap of £32.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s payout ratio is 105.83%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

