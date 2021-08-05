National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Earnings Results

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%.

NYSE:NSA opened at $54.65 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

