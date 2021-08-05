Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 80.46%.

Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

