NCC Group (LON:NCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $323.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 323 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 313.51 ($4.10), with a volume of 8697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($4.08).

A number of brokerages have commented on NCC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 300.28. The firm has a market cap of £964.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

