nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

NCNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $63,140.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $763,212.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of nCino by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

