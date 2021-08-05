Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 67.56% and a negative net margin of 284.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEPT stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

