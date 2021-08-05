NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 5.4%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.19 and last traded at $88.01. 129,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,451,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.28.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after buying an additional 950,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,888,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,933,000 after buying an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,278,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,780,000 after buying an additional 171,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.5% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,578,000 after buying an additional 195,605 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

