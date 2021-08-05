NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,603.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 55.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.