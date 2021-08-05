Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NHS opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

