Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NHS opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.