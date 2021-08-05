Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post $293.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.70 million to $323.40 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $258.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

NBIX opened at $93.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $120.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,142,000 after buying an additional 232,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 53,898 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,703,000 after purchasing an additional 140,893 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

