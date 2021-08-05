Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.19. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 327,681 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCU. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$329.12 million and a P/E ratio of -16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

