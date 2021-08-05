New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,100 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $161.17 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $163.91. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.76.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.