New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Life Storage by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Life Storage by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Life Storage by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $118.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.66. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.99 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

