New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,100 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,838,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after buying an additional 250,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,886,000 after buying an additional 137,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

